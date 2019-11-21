PLYMOUTH — Local and regional artists will gather at the Plymouth Creek Center Nov. 23-24 for the Plymouth Arts Fair, according to a release from the city.
The fair will take place at the Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days, the release says.
“Plymouth Arts Fair is a great place to do some holiday shopping,” Recreation Supervisor Alyssa Fram said in the release. “It provides an opportunity to support local artists while picking out unique, creative gifts for family and friends.”
The fair will feature paintings, photography, sculptures, jewelry, pottery, clothing/accessories, household items and more, the release says.
A children’s art activity will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. as well as musical performances throughout both days, the release says.