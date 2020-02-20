PLYMOUTH — The city of Plymouth will host a Plymouth Metrolink commitment to fairness outreach event on Tuesday, Feb. 25, according to a news release from the city.
The city is in the process of reviewing its Title VI program for its transit service, Plymouth Metrolink. It will accept comments regarding the draft of the 2020 update to the city’s Title VI Compliance and Implementation Plan and its Limited English Proficiency Plan at the event, which will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Interfaith Outreach, 1605 County Road 101 N, in Plymouth.
The plan, which is required by federal law for entities that receive federal funds, such as Plymouth Metrolink, are available at plymouthmn.gov/commitmenttofairness. Written comments on the plan can be sent to Plymouth Transit Administrator Nur Kasin at nkasin@plymouthmn.gov.
Title VI of the Civil Rights Act says no one in the United States, on the grounds of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, can be excluded from participating in, denied the benefits of or otherwise subjected to discrimination under any program or activity that receives federal financial assistance.
The city will submit the plans to the Metropolitan Council in compliance with federal laws. The Metropolitan Council receives federal transit funds for the region and distributes the Federal Transit Administration funds to regional transit providers, such as Plymouth Metrolink, the draft plan says.