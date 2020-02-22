PLYMOUTH — The city of Plymouth is hosting a presenting to inform residents about emerald ash borer.
The presentation, titled Riding Out the EAB Wave, will be from 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, at Plymouth Creek Center’s Black Box Theatre at 14800 34th Ave. N, the release says.
Residents are invited to attend the free presentation to ask questions and learn what options are available to them. The event will feature presentations from city forestry staff and commercial tree service representatives, the release says.
Emerald ash borer (EAB) was first confirmed in Plymouth in 2015. It is a small invasive insect that infects ash trees and spreads quickly and kills the majority of ash trees that it touches, the release says.
According to the release, the presentation will answer questions about EAB, including:
- How does it spread?
- What is the city doing to slow down this infestation?
- What should residents be doing with their own ash trees?
- What options/methods do commercial tree care companies offer?
The city’s emerald ash borer website is plymouth.gov/eab.