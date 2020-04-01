PLYMOUTH – The city of Plymouth will sweep streets citywide ahead of its annual water main flushing, set to begin the week of April 13.
The city sweeps streets three times a year, typically in April, June and August, in order to protect Plymouth’s lakes, creeks and wetlands, a news release says. It takes about five weeks to sweep the entire city.
Street sweeping before water main flushing helps prevent excess pollutants like salt, sand, leaves and debris from being flushed down the storm sewer catch basins and into bodies of water, a city news release says. On average, more than 1,200 tons of material – the equivalent of 2.4 million pounds – is cleaned off of city streets each year.
“Maintaining clean streets is a high priority for the city of Plymouth because of its commitment to surface water quality,” the release said.
The water main flushing schedule is:
- April 13-15: Industrial areas, both sides of Interstate 494, south of Highway 55
- April 13-29: Residential areas west of I-494, except areas along both sides of County Road 47 west of I-494
- May 4-19: Residential areas east of I-494, and areas along both sides of County Road 47 west of I-494
During this time, water may be discolored, so residents are advised to avoid doing laundry at that time. If water is discolored, residents should let their outdoor water faucet run until the water is clear.
A map that details which areas will be flushed when is on the city’s website at plymouthmn.gov. Residents can also call 763-509-5950.