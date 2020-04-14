Expect wait times at the Plymouth Yard Waste Site when it opens on April 15, the city of Plymouth said in a news release on April 14.
The Plymouth Yard Waste Site, next to the Plymouth Maintenance Facility at 14900 23rd Ave. N, is scheduled to open for the season at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Social distancing measures will be implemented, so visitors "should expect delays and wait times," the release said, adding: "Vehicles will be allowed into the site at a level that allows for safety and social distancing" as recommended by state and federal health officials. Residents must remain in their vehicles until they reach the brush/leaf piles.
“Lines tend to be longer when the site first opens for the day,” Barb Northway, deputy director of Plymouth Parks and Recreation, said in the release. “We’re encouraging residents to wait a couple hours to help avoid the rush and we appreciate everyone’s patience while allowing for social distancing.”
People who live in Plymouth, Wayzata, Long Lake and Medicine Lake are permitted to dispose of yard waste, like lawn rakings, leaves, vegetative garden waste, brush and tree waste at no charge. Grass clippings, lumber, sod, soil and stumps are not permitted.
Identification is required to use the site and it will be viewed at a distance, the release said.
Hours temporarily extended
To allow for increased wait times and social distancing, the Plymouth Yard Waste Site will be open two hours longer than normal on weeknights in April.
- April: 3-8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
- May through August: 3-8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
- September through November: 3-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
The city's yard waste website is plymouthmn.gov/yardwaste.