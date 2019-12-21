MINNETONKA — The city of Minnetonka is working on installing a multi-use, single-track mountain bike trail in Lone Lake Park.
The Minnetonka City Council approved the hotly contested trail in August. According to the city’s website, in October, the consulting firm Bolton & Menk, Inc. conducted an archaeological survey. No cultural materials were found during the survey and the firm does not recommend investigating further.
In December, a preliminary field siting was completed for 30% of the trail network. A preliminary field siting is when the city determines the preliminary alignment of the trail by measuring slope, using GPS and plotting the trail’s location, Justin Pelegano, senior communications coordinator for the city, said.
The rest of the trail will be sited once snow is no longer covering that portion of the trail, the website says.
According to the city’s website, the city plans to do several things from December 2019 through March 2020, including developing the initial trail map, interviewing and selecting a trail construction company and completing a memorandum of understanding with Minnesota Off-Road Cyclists (MORC).
MORC is the group that volunteered to help upkeep the trail to reduce city hours spent on upkeep.
The trails are expected to open in September 2020. Lone Lake Park is at 5624 Shady Oak Road in Minnetonka.