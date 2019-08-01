ORONO — The case of a woman who was charged with illegally renting out her Lake Minnetonka dock and Orono home has been resolved.
Nancy Edwards, 75, has been at the center of a dock controversy involving the city of Orono since last summer, and on Thursday, Aug. 1, the city and Edwards signed an agreement to suspend prosecution.
All Edwards has to do is pay a $500 in fees (she has six months to do so) and not be arrested or charged with a similar offense in the next year. But essentially, the case is over, Erick Kaardal, Edward’s pro-bono attorney, explained following the Aug. 1 hearing.
The case
Edwards owns a cottage on Lake Minnetonka’s Crystal Bay, and to help her pay her property taxes, as she’s on a fixed income, she rents her home for $3,000 a summer to a Chaska man and his two children. As part of their agreement, her tenant is allowed to dock his boat at her slip (Edwards does not have a boat).
But the city of Orono accused her of illegally renting her dock and renting her home without a license. She was charged with a boat rental violation and a rental dwelling violation, both misdemeanors that carry fines and/or jail time if convicted.