WAYZATA — Good news for Wayzata commuters — the ramps on the east side of the Central Avenue/County Road 101 bridge over Highway 12 have reopened.
The ramp from Highway 12 west to County Road 101 north and the ramp from County Road 101 north to Highway 12 east reopened on Monday, Aug. 12, an Aug. 12 news release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation says.
Motorists will only be able to use the ramps to go up and down to access Highway 12. They won't be able to make turns onto or from Central Avenue/County Road 101.
According to an Aug. 9 news release from the city of Wayzata, the west side of the bridge will continue to be closed until late October.
These closures are part of a roughly $4 million project to replace the Central Avenue/County Road 101 bridge over Highway 12 with a wider bridge that has dedicated left turn lanes.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation and Hennepin County are working together on the project. The project’s website is www.dot.state.mn.us/metro/projects/hwy12andcountyroad101bridge/.