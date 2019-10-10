WAYZATA — The opening of the Central Avenue/County Road 101 bridge over Highway 12 in Wayzata has been delayed again.
The opening for the bridge was initially slated for late October, but was delayed last month to early November. Now, David Aeikens, with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, said in an email on Oct. 10 the bridge and the two ramps on the west side of the bridge will not reopen until mid-November.
In September, when the bridge reopening was first delayed, Aeikens said the plan was to get the ramps on the west side of the bridge open by Oct. 25. That is not going to happen now.
“The contractor still has work to do and is working hard to get it finished. We will need the weather to cooperate,” Aeikens said in the email. “I apologize for the delays. I know everyone is eager to get that area reopened.”
Aeikens said crews poured concrete onto the bridge deck the week of Oct. 7, noting it will take some time to cure.
“Pouring the concrete is a big step, however, there is more to do to get the bridge ready for traffic," he said.
The heavily traveled bridge has been closed since June 28 to allow for crews to replace the deteriorating bridge with a larger bridge that will have dedicated left-turn lanes. The city of Wayzata has said the new bridge will help improve the flow of traffic in the area.
The ramps on the east side of the bridge — the ramp from Highway 12 west to County Road 101 north and the ramp from County Road 101 north to Highway 12 east — reopened in mid-August.
MnDOT and Hennepin County are working together on the roughly $4 million bridge project. The project’s website is www.dot.state.mn.us/metro/projects/hwy12andcountyroad101bridge/.