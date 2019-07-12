ORONO — Over the next few weeks, motorists may experience delays while driving around Lake Minnetonka.
Hennepin County is doing two maintenance projects on Shoreline Drive/County Road 15 in Orono and Spring Park, and will also be working on the connecting segment of Interlachen Road/County Road 125.
Repaving Shoreline Drive and Interlachen Road
Crews will repave Shoreline Drive (between Black Lake Road and Kelly Avenue) and Interlachen Road (between Black Lake Bridge/Spring Park Channel and Shoreline Drive) starting Monday, July 15.
This work will be done in about three stages. Crews will first mill the existing pavement, then add a new layer of pavement, and finish with striping and pavement markings.
This repaving work is expected to finish in five days, but could take longer depending on the weather. The permanent striping work will continue for about 10 days (weather permitting) after the repaving is finished.
Most of the work will be done during the day, so expect delays, changes to traffic configurations, and intermittent driveway entrance closures that will last up to 10 minutes, the release said.
Arcola Bridge work
Overnight routine maintenance work on the Arcola Bridge on Shoreline Drive began at 7 p.m., July 10, and will continue “for up to five consecutive weeknights.” Crews will inspect, clean and seal the bridge deck. Sealing is done every five years in order to protect the concrete bridge surface, Hennepin County said in a July 9 news release.
This work will be done from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. There will be times where traffic is reduced to a single lane, so expect delays if you’re taking the bridge during the specified hours.