MINNETONKA — A caregiver from Augustana Emerald Crest in Minnetonka was found to be negligent in the injury and death of a resident.
An investigative public report released the week of Nov. 20 by the Minnesota Department of Health's Office of Health Facility Complaints found neglect was substantiated at the facility.
According to the report, on July 11, a resident fell and broke their leg while the staff member on duty was asleep. The resident died 19 days later due to complications of the injury.
The resident, who had a history of falls, was known to wake up frequently during the night and required supervision, engagement and redirection, the report says. They were at the facility because of Alzheimer’s disease and relied on staff for all activities of daily living.
The caregiver wrote in her report that she was documenting on a laptop in a chair next to the resident and did not realize they had gotten up until she heard the resident say, “I can’t get up, help me,” the report says.
The report notes the caregiver says she helped the resident go to the bathroom and offered her a snack and settled them into a recliner in the common area and then does not recall all the events that night. The registered nurse at the facility told the Office of Health Facility Complaints in an interview that the caregiver’s details of the evening were inconsistent and surveillance video shows her on the sofa asleep without movement for more than 30 minutes at the time of the incident, the report says.
The Office of Health Facility Complaints interviewed facility staff, including administrative staff, nursing staff and unlicensed staff. It also reviewed resident incident reports, facility policies, orientation and training materials, staffing schedules, surveillance video and photographs, the report says.
The report found neglect was substantiated. The facility was issued a correction order “regarding the vulnerable adult’s right to be free from maltreatment," according to the report.
The caregiver will be notified and has the right to appeal the maltreatment finding, the report says. If maltreatment is proven, the report will be submitted to the nurse aide registry for inclusion on the abuse registry and/or to the Minnesota Department of Human Service for disqualification.
The caregiver has been fired from her job, according to Dave Saemrow, the vice president of marketing and public relations at Cassia (the new name of Augustana Care after it merged with Elim Care).
"This tragedy affected everyone at Emerald Crest and we want to express our deepest sorrow that it happened at all," Saemrow said in a statement. "Our primary concern is for the resident’s family and for the residents we serve. Their safety and well-being is our highest priority. To prevent this from happening again, we have reviewed all safety policies and procedures extensively and retrained staff members. Due to privacy concerns, we are not able to publicly discuss more details."
Emerald Crest Memory Care has four locations in Minnesota, at 13401 Lake St. Extension in Minnetonka, as well as in Burnsville, Shakopee and Victoria.