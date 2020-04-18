WAYZATA – Approximately 40 residents of Meridian Manor in Wayzata have been moved to other facilities after 19 residents and seven staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, Transforming Age, which owns Meridian Manor, told Lakeshore Weekly News.
State health officials directed the assisted living facility on Saturday, April 18, to transition all residents not affected by COVID-19 to other providers, while residents with the virus continue to be treated in hospitals, Transforming Age said.
"The primary reason for the move was to ensure patient safety and care because a majority of staff and administration are ill and unable to care for residents," the Minnesota Department of Health said in a statement to the paper.
Meridian Manor residents began testing positive for the coronavirus at the hospital on April 7, Transforming Age said, which prompted Meridian Manor to get all residents tested for the virus.
As of Saturday, 18 residents had tested positive for the virus, out of 55 residents, and on Friday, April 17, one resident had died due to complications with COVID-19, Transforming Age said.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is a public health crisis with devastating impacts,” Torsten Hirche, the president and CEO of Transforming Age, said in a statement. “This virus is hitting with such voraciousness and has brought with it so much suffering and pain. We express our deepest gratitude to our team members and our partners for keeping our residents safe. Thank you to the Minnesota Department of Health for being so helpful with the complex relocation plans. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Meridian Manor community, our residents and their families.”
The decision was made to move the residents to other facilities that meet their care needs in consultation with MDH, State Emergency Operations Center and local health partners, MDH said. Five residents were sent to nearby hospitals because of their care needs, some residents are being relocated with family and others will be moved to a nearby long-term care facility.
Transforming Age said the Wayzata facility has taken extreme precautions to protect residents and staff from the possibility of exposure to the virus and has been diligently screening residents and sending anyone with a change of health to the hospital for testing and care.
MDH's coronavirus statistics show 18% of all COVID-19 cases in the state involve people living in an assisted living or long-term care facility, while congregate living situations are the likely cause for exposure for 26% of cases in the state.