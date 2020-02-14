MINNETONKA — ResourceWest announced the date of its annual fundraiser, Springfest, in a recent news release.
The fundraiser will be from 6-10 p.m. on May 1 at the Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., the release says.
Interested parties will be able to buy tickets soon, the release says.
ResourceWest is a nonprofit that serves low-income families and individuals in the west metro. The organization provides services including information and referrals, assistance with resumes and job applications, help with the social services program, Spanish and Somali speaking staff, a back-to-school supplies drive, warm weather gear and more.