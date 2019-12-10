WAYZATA — Turning right on red won't be allowed on the ramp from westbound U.S. Highway 12 to Central Avenue/County Road 101 in Wayzata between 3-6 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced Tuesday, Dec. 10.
An electronic no-right-turn-on-red sign will be lighted when the turns are prohibited between 3-6 p.m., starting Tuesday, Dec. 10, as well as when a pedestrian presses the crosswalk button.
"The no right turn on red status will balance concerns at Hollybrook Road about access to County Road 101 with the signal operation from the westbound ramp to County Road 101," the release said.
The permanent no-right-turn-on-red sign was removed after the bridge was reconstructed and a lighted no-right-turn-on-red sign was installed at the intersection, but it was only activated when a pedestrian pressed the crosswalk button, Steve Misgen, MnDOT’s metro traffic engineer, told Lakeshore Weekly News on Dec. 3.
Motorists who live near or frequent the intersection both cheered and were frustrated by the removal of the permanent sign, according to social media posts and calls MnDOT received about the decision. This prompted MnDOT to meet on Monday, Dec. 9, with staff from Hennepin County to discuss the signage.
MnDOT said it will continue to monitor traffic in the area and it could adjust the turning restriction further.