PLYMOUTH — The Rockford Road/County Road 9 bridge over Interstate 494 in Plymouth will close Friday night, and remain closed for about 100 days.
The bridge is slated to close at 10 p.m. Friday, July 12, while crews complete Phase 2 of the bridge project, which involves demolishing and reconstructing a wider bridge. The headache the project will likely cause is expected to be worth it, though, as the new bridge is expected to improve traffic flow, safety and increase capacity at the busy intersection.
The current bridge was built in 1965 and doesn't have separate left-turn lanes, which can lead to significant traffic congestion in the area as vehicles wait to turn onto I-494, the city's website says. The area handles an average of 39,000 vehicles per day, which is 26 times the traffic levels than when the bridge was built, city documents show.
The city says over the past five years, the area has averaged 33 crashes per year.
Timing of closures
In order to demolish the bridge, I-494 will be closed between Interstate 394 and Interstate 694/Interstate 94 between 10 p.m. Friday, July 12 and 5 a.m. Monday, July 15. Ramps on that stretch of I-494 will start closing as early as 9 p.m. on Friday, July 12, and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, July 15.
Rockford Road will be closed between Vinewood and Annapolis/Berkshire lanes through the weekend.
All four ramps at the intersection will reopen 5 a.m. Monday, and remain open throughout the duration of Phase 2, however motorists won’t be able to cross over I-494 until the new bridge reopens, in about mid-October.
During the bridge closure, motorists should follow posted detours, which include I-494, Highway 55 and Bass Lake Road.
While crews complete Phase 2 of the project, there may be additional night or weekend closures of I-494.