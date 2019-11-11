PLYMOUTH — The Rockford Road/County Road 9 bridge over Interstate 494 and all the ramps at the intersection are open to traffic, the city of Plymouth said in a Nov. 7 news release.
Traffic control signage and cones are expected to be removed by Wednesday, Nov. 20, the release says. Crews still plan to paint temporary pavement markings, grade the boulevards and place pavement wedges on the curbs and approach to the bridge deck to protect the curbs from snow plows and “provide a smoother ride through winter.”
A few construction-related items will still need to be finished this spring, such as the final paving of Rockford Road and trails on the east side of I-494, completing final soil restoration and installing permanent striping, fencing and railings.
“The remaining work will require temporary lane shifts, but disruption to traffic will be minimal,” the release said.
The bridge closed in July so crews could demolish and reconstruct a wider bridge designed to improve traffic flow and increase capacity on the bridge that sees an average of 39,000 vehicles per day.
The project’s website is plymouthmn.gov/RockfordBridge.