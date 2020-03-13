SHOREWOOD — Steve Bernstein has been a professional photographer for 45 years, picking up a camera and taking photos when he was a teenager. He’d take photos around his hometown of San Diego, California, develop them in his homemade darkroom and sell them to his local newspaper for $5 each.
“My dad gave me a camera and I took a liking to it and the local newspaper in San Diego hired me when I still didn’t have a driver’s license,” Bernstein told Lakeshore Weekly News. “So I would ride my bike to assignments and ride my bike home. I built a darkroom in one of the bathrooms, I’d wait for them to dry and when I rode my bike to school the next day, I’d put the pictures under the door of the newspaper.”
Today, Bernstein’s photography has developed quite a bit. On March 1, Bernstein released a drone photography book called “Above Lake Minnetonka,” which has about 145 photographs of Lake Minnetonka and the many activities around the lake.
Bernstein teamed up with Tom Gustafson, a photographer who has created several photography books that focus on locations like the Amalfi Coast and Hawaii. Also featured in the book is Austin Higenberg, a Wayzata photographer.
“The book was Tom’s idea because Tom has done four other books above different lakes. He lives in Lake Okoboji in Iowa and his first book was called ‘Above Lake Okoboji’ and it was a stunning success,” Bernstein said.
According to Bernstein, Gustafson reached out to Higenberg and himself about creating a drone photography book of Lake Minnetonka.
The group took thousands of the photographs over 2019 (and a few in 2020) and paired them down to the 145 published in the book.
“Essentially, all these photos are from 2019. There are a few that staggered in from the beginning of this year but 99% of this is 2019,” Bernstein said.
Bernstein lives on Lake Minnetonka’s Carsons Bay in Shorewood. He works as a surgeon, fixing women’s bladders.
His photography work — where he works with both traditional cameras and drone cameras — is a side job. He photographs sailboat racing and he also owns a headshot business, which can be found at yourspectacularface.com.
Bernstein said when he started working with drones it was a bit of a learning curve. His first time, he dropped the camera in the lake. He says pretty much everyone will put their first drone in a tree. It took him a few months to get a hang of the thing.
Now, he goes out daily to take drone photographs using his $3,000 drone camera.
Then came the licensing. All drone pilots need to be registered with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and for those looking to sell their photographs, they need to be a FFA 107 pilot. FFA part 107 is the part of the FFA regulations that regulate small unmanned aircraft.
FFA 107 pilots take a course through the FFA.
The whole process is a bit different than taking traditional photos, Bernstein told the paper, but he really enjoys it. He still uses his regular camera, sometimes using both at once — controlling his drone and taking traditional pictures — this, he said, is a challenge.
The book has had a great reception thus far, Bernstein said. He wasn’t able to provide a total number of books sold over the last nine days but he said the book had many pre-orders and they have flying off the digital shelves.
Currently, “Above Lake Minnetonka” can only be found online at abovelakeminnetonka.com but Bernstein and Gustafson are working on getting it in some local retailers.
Bernstein said he’s surprised they have been shipping the book all over the United States, not just in the Lake Minnetonka area. He says this a great book for residents, former residents or visitors looking for a souvenir.