GREENWOOOD —The tragic 2015 deaths of a Greenwood family are back in the news after a lawsuit was filed alleging wrongful death and malpractice.
Brian Short shot and killed his three children, Cole, Madison and Brooklyn, and his wife Karen, and then shot himself on Sept. 10, 2015.
Dave Smits, the trustee for the next-of-kin for the Shorts is suing Park Nicollet Health Services, Park Nicollet Clinic, Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital, Park Nicollet Park Nicollet Enterprises, Group Health Plans, Inc and dba HealthPartners Medical Group, according to court documents filed July 30.
The lawsuit alleges Brian Short sought medical care for depression and anxiety at Park Nicollet for three months prior to his death and the medical providers who saw him “failed to act according to the required standards of care."
The complaint is seeking $50,000 with interest, attorney’s fees, costs and disbursements to account for “among other things, pain, suffering, emotional distress, loss of wages, medical expenses, loss of aid, society and companionship resulting from the deaths of Brian, Karen, Cole, Brooke and Madison,” the documents say.