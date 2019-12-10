SPRING PARK — Spring Park City Council member Megan Pavot died Nov. 16, 2019, at the age of 38, according to her obituary from Hamilton Funeral Home.
Pavot worked for Clario in Eden Prairie as a statistician alongside her work on the City Council where she helped create a community vegetable garden and renovate an outdated playground, the obituary says.
Pavot was also a volunteer for Secondhand Hounds and Pet Project Rescue she helped relocated hundreds of feral and adoptable cats, even fostering cats in her home, finding her own cat Winston during that time, the obituary says.
According to the obituary, Pavot was diagnosed with lymphoma at the age of 19. The chemotherapy, radiation and stem cell transplant likely led to the sarcoma diagnosis in 2018, the obituary says. Pavot died at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
A visitation and celebration was held in her home town of Marshall on Dec. 7. The obituary webpage is tinyurl.com/upurmb5.
The City Council will appoint someone to fill the remainder of Pavot’s term on the City Council, which is set to end on Dec. 31, 2020, according to City Administrator Dan Tolsma.
The city is accepting applications for the position until Dec. 31. The City Council will conduct interviews on Monday, Jan. 6, and make the appointment at its regular meeting that evening.
Applications can be emailed to City Clerk Theresa Schyma at tschyma@ci.spring-park.mn.us or mailed/dropped off at Spring Park City Hall at 4329 Warren Ave.