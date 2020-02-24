MINNETONKA — St. David’s Center for Children & Family Development will hold its annual gala on March 7, a news release says.
The Make Them Shine celebration will be held at the University of Minnesota’s McNamara Alumni Center at 200 SE Oak St. in Minneapolis and will include dinner and a program, the release says.
The program will feature host KARE-TV’s Rena Sarigianopoulos and a live auction emceed by auctioneer and WCCO-TV’s Frank Vascellaro, the release says.
The event will also feature a Shine On Festivities After-Party, the release says.
The gala is the center’s largest fundraising event of the year, raising nearly $5 million over the past three decades to benefit more than 40,000 Minnesota children, the release says.
St. David’s Center provides inclusive early childhood education, pediatric therapies, children’s mental health services, autism treatment and family support, the release says.
More information and tickets can be found at stdavidscenter.org/gala.
St. David’s Center for Child & Family Development is located at 3395 Plymouth Road in Minnetonka.