MOUND — The Coalition for a Secure Energy Future is awarding several Minnesota legislators as “Energy Champions,” a news release from the Coalition for a Secure Energy Future says.
State Sen. David Osmek, R-Mound, is one of the “Energy Champions” awarded for his work in encouraging “all-of-the-above” energy strategies for Minnesota.
“The Coalition is proud to recognize the work of Sen. David Osmek who is dedicated to ensuring that hardworking Minnesota families have access to affordable and reliable electricity,” Coalition Director Joel Johnson said in the release.
Co-chair for the coalition and former Minnesota Representative Mike Beard, R-Shapokee, presented Osmek with the award. This is the second time Osmek has been given this award, making him the first legislator to receive the award twice.
“It is an honor to be recognized again for doing what Minnesotans want: Affordable energy from broad sources that continues to become cleaner every year,” Osmek said in the release. “I will continue to pursue common-sense solutions to Minnesota’s energy future.”