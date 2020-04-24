The state of Minnesota on Friday launched a new website for people to find locations to get tested for the coronavirus, with two locations in the Lake Minnetonka area.
The website comes days after Gov. Tim Walz, along with the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota, announced a plan to provide widespread testing for the virus.
“Access to COVID-19 testing is critical to moving Minnesota forward during this pandemic,” Walz said in an April 24 news release. “This tool will help make our widespread testing initiative accessible to all Minnesotans, and it’s a direct result of our partnership with the cutting-edge health care sector in Minnesota.”
This testing collaborative includes 127 clinics and health care facilities across the state. The website allows people to find the testing location that's closest to them, as well as an interactive screening tool to help people determine if they need a test and other information bout the outbreak.
There are two testing locations in the Lake Minnetonka area:
- North Memorial Clinic-Minnetonka, 15450 Highway 7, in Minnetonka. It is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays.
- Park Nicollet Plymouth Clinic, 4155 County Road 101 N, in Plymouth. Drive-up testing is available for any symptomatic patient from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on weekends.
“Aggressive and expanded testing is an essential part of our overall strategy to mitigate this pandemic,” Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcom said in the release. “As we strive to reach our goal of testing up to 20,000 people per day, we must do everything we can to expand access points across the state. This work is literally saving lives.”
The testing plan the governor announced on April 22 aims to test all symptomatic people, isolate confirmed cases and expand public health surveillance tools. The increased testing and tracing will help the state better respond to the pandemic and safely reopen the state, a news release says.