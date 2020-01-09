EXCELSIOR — The steamboat Minnehaha is still in search of a new home. Members of the board of directors of the Museum of Lake Minnetonka planned to present at the Jan. 6 Excelsior City Council meeting but instead will present at the Feb. 3 meeting, according to board member Jeff Lambert.
The Minnehaha is looking for a new launch site after losing its long-time launch site in Shorewood.
Lambert plans to present a proposal for a city-owned launch site for the Minnehaha to operate out of, Lambert told Lakeshore Weekly News.
The board has been talking to cities across the lake, looking for a potential solution to the launch site problem — narrowing in on Excelsior. The board has been in communication with the city and Mayor Todd Carlson, Lambert said.