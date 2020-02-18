Steamboat Minnehaha history

The steamboat Minnehaha was built in 1906 with five other sister boats, a seventh boat was later added. The boats were part of the streetcar system in Excelsior for 20 years, taking commuters across the lake.

The Minnehaha was scuttled (purposely sunk) near Big Island in 1926 after the streetcar boat system was shut down due to the rise of the automobile.

In 1980, a private citizen named Jerry Provost decided to raise the Minnehaha. The process took three barges, three cranes, eight airbags and 20 divers over five days, Museum of Lake Minnetonka historian Aaron Person said.

After five years of legal negotiations, the Minnesota Transportation Museum took ownership of the boat in 1990 and starting restoring the boat.

In May 1996, the Minnehaha took on passengers again and started running tours.

The Minnehaha's website is steamboatminnehaha.org/minnehaha.html.