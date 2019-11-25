The southwest metro could see up to a foot of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Snow is expected to "rapidly develop" across southern Minnesota after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, spreading northeast into central Minnesota, the National Weather Service said Tuesday morning. The heaviest snowfall is expected to fall in the Twin Cities area between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Snow storm still on track to arrive this evening. Forecast amounts have been increased with a slightly slower timing. Travel will be hazardous tonight through Wednesday morning. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/o44E3Q7tAy— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) November 26, 2019
Southern and much of central Minnesota is under a winter storm warning. In Scott and Carver counties, the warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday. Hennepin County’s winter storm warning goes into effect at 9 p.m. Tuesday and remains in effect until noon Wednesday.
Communities in the warning area could see up to 12 inches of snow, with the Twin Cities and southwest metro area listed as having a high risk of receiving 8 inches or more of snow with this storm, according to the National Weather Service.
Media outlets are reporting this could be the largest November snowstorm to hit the Twin Cities in nearly a decade.
Gusty winds reaching 40 mph are also in the forecast, which could cause areas of blowing snow late Tuesday and Wednesday.
Travel could be rough
The National Weather Service says travel could be “significantly impacted” through “at least Wednesday morning,” making travel “difficult.” Weather officials are reminding those who must travel to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest on road conditions can be found at www.511mn.org.
Meanwhile, many airlines that service the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport have issued travel advisories for those flying into, out of and through MSP, according to airline websites.
Air travelers are encouraged to check the status of their flights frequently before heading to the airport. Some airlines are allowing certain passengers to rebook their flights at no additional cost.
A white Thanksgiving
This storm could make this year's Thanksgiving snowier than average. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, about one in three Thanksgivings have at least 1 inch of snow on the ground.
The years with the most snow on Turkey Day happened in 1921 and 1983, when 10 inches of snow was on the ground by Thanksgiving, the DNR says.