HOPKINS — Drawing fruit lovers from all over the metro, the Hopkins Raspberry Festival is returning to the streets of downtown Hopkins Saturday, July 13.
The 85th annual Raspberry Festival will run through July 21, with various raspberry-themed events being held throughout the city. Some to look forward to include:
- Ice Cream Social: Enjoy a raspberry sundae on Main Street from 1 to 3 p.m. on July 13.
- The Hunt for the Golden Raspberry: The hunt for the golden raspberry medallion starts at 8 a.m. on July 15. The winner will earn a $300 cash prize. A clue will be posted on the raspberry festival website and social media at 8 a.m. each day. Visit the hunt’s website at raspberrycapital.com/goldenraspberry/ for more rules on the hunt.
- Raspberry Royalty Coronation and Royal Ball: Watch a royal coronation from 7-11 p.m. on July 18 at Hopkins Center for the Arts. Dozens of royalty from the surrounding communities will join the Royal Ball after the coronation. Attendees must have a raspberry button.
- Celebration of Community:The Hopkins Police Department is hosting its Celebration of Community from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 20 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts. The celebration will include cultural exhibits, music, food, dance, crafts and storytelling from various members of the Hopkins community.
- Hopkins Cruisers: The cruisers car show is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 20 along Main Street. See classic cars from all decades. The cruisers annual reunion cruise will be at 6 p.m. on Main Street, giving people the chance to see the classic vehicles roll by.
- Fireworks: Visit Center Park at 10 p.m. on July 20 for fireworks. The Mainstage band will synchronize its music to the firework show.
- Raspberry Run: For the athletic raspberry lovers, the Hopkins Raspberry Run starts at 11 a.m. on July 21 on Main Street. Register for the run at raspberryrun.com.
- Grande Day Parade: The festival culminates with the Grande Day Parade on Main Street starting at 1 p.m. on July 21. The parade will feature marching bands, visiting cities’ royalty, local businesses and clubs, and local officials.
- A new historical exhibit debuts this Friday, July 12. "Raspberries, Parades and Royalty: 85 years of the Hopkins Raspberry Festival": An exhibit at the Hopkins Historical Society, 907 Mainstreet, debuts Friday and will run throughout the Raspberry Festival. The exhibit features stories and artifacts to tell the story of raspberry cultivation in the area and the events the festival has seen over the years. More information can be found at the Historical Society website hopkinshistory.org.
Many events for the Raspberry Festival are free but some events require the attendee to have purchased a Raspberry button. The buttons cost $5 and can be registered so the wearer is entered to win $1,000, $500 or $100.
Buttons can be purchased at 10th & Main, the American Legion, Center Drug, Driskill's, Elks Lodge, Hance Hardware, Hopkins Activity Center, Midnite Market, Wild Boar, Amy's Cupcakes and Hoagies. Buttons are available now. Those looking to purchase a button and a commemorative pin can visit Farmers Insurance.
The full list of Raspberry Festival events can be found at raspberrycapital.com/eventscalendar/.