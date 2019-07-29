EXCELSIOR — Over 100 vintage vehicles filed the Excelsior Commons on Sunday, July 28, for the seventh annual 10,000 Lakes Concours d’Elegance.
Cars, motorcycles and boats were all on display at the event, both hoping to win first place in their category and raise money for Bridging — a nonprofit that provides furniture and household goods to those transitioning out of homelessness and poverty.
The rain held off for most of the day, only raining for the last hour of the event, sending vintage convertible owners to scramble to put up their roofs.
F. Edward Lucas II was the master of ceremonies for the event. According to the 10,000 Lakes Concours website, Lucas is the voice of many of the most prestigious Concours events in the United States.
The vehicles were judged according to French rules, meaning judges reviewed each entry for style, elegance, beauty and grace. Success of the design is more important than the physical condition of the vehicle, the event’s website said.
This was the first 10,000 Lakes Concours d’Elegance for Jim and Beverly Sylvestre of Eden Prairie and the four cars they inherited from Beverly’s father.
Beverly’s father loved these events and both Jim and Beverly have spent time at similar car shows and competitions, but this was their first year competing in6 the events.
“We like the old cars,” Beverly said. “It was my dad’s passion. We’d come and sit with him all day. It’s fun to see the old cars for sure because they don’t make them like this anymore.”
The Sylvestres presented their 1940 Buick at Sunday’s event. The Buick Limited was an automobile built by Buick between 1936 and 1942 and during model year 1958, according to a July 12 news release. The Limited automobiles had the smallest sales of the entire Buick range. Only 1,739 were built in 1940. After World War II, Buick dropped the Limited nameplate.