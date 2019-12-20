WAYZATA — The Chilly Open golf tournament is gearing up for its 36th year on frozen Lake Minnetonka.
The event, which features three, 9-hole golf courses on Wayzata Bay, frequently attracts around 1,800 golfers decked out in costumes and using whatever they can as a golf club in order to hit a tennis ball into the hole.
This year's theme is the Roaring 20s, and the weekend of frozen fun begins on Friday, Feb. 7, with a free Cinema & Skates event.
The golf tournament begins the morning of Saturday, Feb. 8, with groups of golfers teeing off at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.
Golfers must purchase a ticket to play. Tickets are available at wayzatachillyopen.com.