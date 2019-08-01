LONG LAKE — Long Lake’s Corn Days are back again for another year, gearing up for two days of corn on the event’s 49th anniversary.
The Church of St. George’s Corn Days is scheduled for 1-11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, and 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, at the church, 133 N. Brown Road in Long Lake.
“This year we are also having a wine pull,” Sara Dore from the Church of St. George said. “This fun new addition to Corn Days is a type of raffle in which people will purchase ‘wine pulls’ for a set price.”
To participate, Corn Days-goers will pay $20 for a pull or $30 for two pulls, and then will pull a wrapped wine bottle (wrapped to hide the bottle and value) from a selection of expensive, medium-range, and cheap wines, including a 1993 bottle of champagne from Dom Perignon valued at $290.
“The biggest part of the fun is the surprise of which wine you pull and having the opportunity to try a new wine,” Dore said.
What to do
In addition to the wine pull, there are tons of events going on for Corn Days.
The kid-friendly event boasts an inflatable obstacle course, a bouncy house, a climbing wall, petting zoo, a variety of games and prizes and a variety of other kids activities.
Local bands and singers will grace the Corn Days stage. Find the full schedule at corndays.com/schedule.
This year Corn Days will include Corn Days Has Talent, which will feature talented local acts competing for prize money and student scholarships from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday. Those interested in registering can visit corndays.com/talent.
Food is not hard to find at Corn Days, whether you are a traditional grilled corn or Mexican elote fan, head to the Corn Booth. Join the community for the Saturday night Fiesta Dinner or Sunday morning for the Pancake Breakfast.
Starting at noon on Sunday, spectators will line the streets of Long Lake for the Corn Days parade, sponsored by the Long Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.
History
Corn Days began in the 1970s to raise money for The Church of St. George’s educational programs based on its previous “harvest dinners.”
Over the years, the festival introduced carnival rides, the Corn Days Queen, the annual Sunday Race, the pancake breakfast and Saturday evening spaghetti dinners, according to the Corn Days website.
Over the last several years, the St. George’s Latino Community took over the Saturday night meal — changing it from a spaghetti dinner to a fiesta dinner with musical and dance entertainment, the website says.