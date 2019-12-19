‘Tis the season for sledding, skating, skiing and more. The Lake Minnetonka area hosts a variety of winter activities for the outdoor-minded who wanted to get outside during the Minnesota winter.
Sledding hills
- Gro Tonka Park, at 17003 Prospect Place, in Minnetonka: Gro Tonka Park, just a few blocks from Groveland Elementary School, has a great sledding hill with few trees. Make sure to steer clear of the baseball backstop.
- Orono Golf Course, 265 Orono S Orchard Road, in Orono: The city runs the golf course and opened the hill up for sledding this year. The hill and clubhouse with refreshments is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- French Regional Park, 12605 Rockford Road, in Plymouth: Visitors can rent a sled from the visitor center and sled on a lighted and groomed sledding hill near the visitor center, the Three Rivers Parks Website says.
Skating
Lake Minnetonka: Reports on social media show the ice is in good shape on the area's largest outdoor ice rink. The Lake Minnetonka Conservation District on Dec. 17 said ice thickness ranged from 3.5 to 7 inches around Lake Minnetonka, but noted ice conditions vary across the lake and some channels still had open water. Remember, ice is never 100% safe, so proceed with caution and check conditions prior to going out on the ice.
Minnetonka: Several rinks in Minnetonka opened on Dec. 14 for skating, according to the city’s December newsletter.
- Boulder Creek Park at 6023 Scenic Road
- Covington Park at 18941 Manchester St.
- Glen Lake Park at 5240 Glenview Drive
- Gro Tonka Park at 17003 Prospect Place
- McKenzie Park at 14950 McKenzie Blvd.
- Meadow Park at 2725 Oakland Road
- Spring Hill Park at 16714 Seymour Drive
Minnetonka Beach: The ice rink at Ray Peters Park on Crescent Street is scheduled to open on Dec. 23.
Wayzata: The city of Wayzata has not opened Kapprich Field (340 Park St. E.) or Margaret Circle Park (320 Margaret Circle) skating rinks. As of Dec. 19, the city had not determined when they would open the rinks.
Cross-country skiing
- Glen Lake Golf Course, 14350 County Road 62, in Minnetonka: The course's 2.5K trail is open to cross-country skiers through March 15, weather dependent. The trail is not lit.
Snowshoeing
- Gale Woods Farms, 7210 County Road 110 W., in Minnetrista: The 4.2 miles of trails loop around fields, forests, undeveloped lake shore and wetlands, according to the Three Rivers Park District website. Cows, sheep and other farm animals may be visible on your adventure. Snowshoes are available for rent at the visitor's center.