Pet-free zone Leave your pooch at home for the Dog Derby as the race and all its activities will be a pet-free zone. This policy is in the best interest of the sled dogs, the website says. ADA trained service animals are welcome, the website says.

Where to watch Watch the race start on Water Street from Third Street down to the Port of Excelsior. Teams will pass Wekota Park Beach in Tonka Bay around 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then the Excelsior Commons from 11:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. These are two best viewing locations on the lake, according to the Derby website.

Safety information Hennepin County Water Patrol asks that spectators stay on land to keep everyone, spectators and teams, safe during the race, the website says. Event organizers ask that folks not travel on the lake using vehicles or snowmobiles during the race for the safety of mushers and dogs.