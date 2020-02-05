EXCELSIOR — The first Klondike Dog Derby is kicking off in Excelsior this Saturday morning, Feb. 8, with some opening events ahead of the race on Sunday, Feb. 9, when 320 dogs and their owners will race around Lake Minnetonka.
The event kicks off at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday with veterinary checks. The checks will go on until 3 p.m. as every dog that runs has to be checked by a veterinarian. Spectators are welcome to watch the vet checks and check out the Alaskan huskies and Siberian huskies up close, the Derby website says.
From 3-3:45 p.m. in the Lord Fletcher’s parking lot, spectators can Hug-a-Husky and meet their favorite musher. Just remember to always ask before you pet a dog, the website says.
The final event on Saturday is a musher’s social at Lord Fletcher’s starting at 6:30 p.m.
Race Day
For those looking for some extra time with the pups, the mushers and their dogs will be in the west public parking lot from 8-10 a.m.
Spectators can watch the mandatory bag checks where race staff make sure mushers have the required gear and watch the dogs get harnessed for the big race, the website says.
The race kicks off with an opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. on Water Street in downtown Excelsior. There will be opening remarks and the national anthem. At 10 a.m., the 40 teams of dogs and their mushers will race down Water Street, the website says.
The best place to watch the race start will be on Water Street from Third Street down to Port, the website says.
The teams are expected to arrive back on Water Street starting around 12:30 p.m. until around 5 p.m. The teams will depart at two-minute intervals, so the team that crosses the finish line first may not be the winner, the website says.
Excelsior Brewing will host a Klondike wrap party from 6-9 p.m. on Sunday. The party will include music from Jacuzzi Puma, the website says.
Getting ready
for the Derby
The Klondike Dog Derby founders announced the race in April 2019, bringing a sled dog race back to Lake Minnetonka after 50 years. The last race was held in the area in the 1970s.
Bethany Hway and Bill Damberg decided to start the Klondike Derby after discussing the idea for about two and a half years, Damberg told Lakeshore Weekly News back in November 2019.
Hway and Damberg work together at Damberg’s store in Excelsior, Brightwater Clothing & Gear, and both grew up in northern Minnesota around sled dog races.
On Nov. 2, 2019, the Derby held a fundraiser at Minnetonka’s Unmapped Brewing Co. to promote the upcoming race.
The fundraiser featured Minnetonka High School graduate Brent Sass, a two-time champion of the Yukon Quest, one of the most famous dog sled races in the world.
Sass talked about his life in Alaska, where he lives off the grid with his 60 huskies that he raises for sled dog racing.
Sass won’t be at the Klondike Dog Derby because he will be again racing in the Yukon Quest which started on Feb. 1 and will last 9 to 14 days.