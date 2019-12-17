SHOREWOOD — The nearly 114-year-old steamboat Minnehaha is facing a brand new challenge this season — the 55-ton boat needs a new home.
The Museum of Lake Minnetonka, which owns and operates the boat, received notice over the summer that the boat would no longer have access to its launch site at 600 W. Lake St. in Shorewood as of Dec. 31, 2019.
The launch site is one of three important parts of the steamboat’s operation, which also includes a dock and a barn.
The dock is where the boat spends most of its time during the summer when it is not carrying people from Excelsior to Wayzata and back. According to the museum’s historian, Aaron Person, the museum has no reason to believe it is losing its rented dock site at Excelsior Bay Harbor, 21900 Minnetonka Blvd., in Excelsior. The Excelsior barn, 140 George St., which the museum owns, is where the boat is stored during the winter. The museum pays around $5 in rent each year to use the land, which is owned by Hennepin County. Person said the museum also believes they won’t lose their barn.
The launch site
The launch site, at 600 W. Lake St., is only used twice a year — when the boat goes in the water in the spring and when it comes out in the fall. Because of the size of the Minnehaha, the launch site has to be large enough, straight enough and deep enough to accommodate the boat.
Gabriel Jabbour owns the launch site. He used to sit on the Museum of Lake Minnetonka Board of Directors and purchased the land many years ago so the Minnehaha could keep launching from the site. The museum rented the site from Jabbour — paying thousands each summer, according to Person.
Jabbour decided to sell the property and notified the museum that 2019 would be the last year the launch site could be used.
Jabbour told Lakeshore Weekly News he hasn’t found a buyer and has since taken the launch site off the market, but decided the Minnehaha still needs to find a launch site and has been working with the museum to find that new site.
He believes the only way the Minnehaha will ever truly find stability is if its launch site is owned by a city. He believes the museum could not afford to purchase his site or even pay the property taxes on it if the site were gifted to the museum.
Jeff Lambert, a Museum of Lake Minnetonka board member, confirmed what Jabbour said — the museum could not afford the property taxes on a launch site, not to mention, purchasing the site itself.
Lambert said the museum has been searching for a new site for several months in both Upper and Lower Lake Minnetonka. They are specifically looking at spots in Excelsior, Wayzata and Mound, and have been in communication with those three cities about a municipal-operated launch site.
The boat could still tour both portions of the lake even if it ends up in Upper Lake as the boat can fit under the Narrows Bridge, Person said, because it has what is called a telescoping smokestack.
Once the museum finds a site, it plans to build a new barn near that site as the 55-ton boat cannot travel far on land because of its size, Person said. The barn would be paid for via capital campaign.
Person said “It’s a real possibility” the boat will not make it into the water next year, but he and the rest of the museum are holding out hope they will find a launch site this winter.
National registry
The Museum of Lake Minnetonka Board of Directors recently approved efforts to work on nominating the Minnehaha for the National Register of Historic Places.
“I am working on a grant application to hire a professional to evaluate the eligibility of the boat.” Person said.
Person said it could take up to two years for the boat to be on the register. There are several benefits of being on the National Register of Historic Places, such as the boat would be eligible for legacy grants that could be used for repairs and upkeep of the boat.
The museum would also have to complete a Structural Condition Report every five years if on the registry, which would allow the museum to prevent future issues, according to Person.