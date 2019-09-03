MINNETRISTA — A tornado touched down in the Minnetrista area on Monday, Sept. 2, according to the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.
Here's a couple pictures of the damage from the EF-1 tornado that occurred last night near the Minnetrista area #mwnx pic.twitter.com/idtI5z29vX— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) September 3, 2019
The National Weather Service Survey Team on Tuesday confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down just east of Watertown and moved East-Southeast into Hennepin County.
The tornado was on the ground for 5 minutes and traveled 3.5 miles, the agency said on Twitter. The width of its path was 200 yards.
Here is a track map of the EF-1 Tornado last night that was in the Minnetrista area. EF-1 damage in green, EF-0 in blue. Path length: 3.5 miles. Path Width: 200 yards. pic.twitter.com/aLDNmxo9m4— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) September 3, 2019
The area was under a tornado warning from about 10:15 p.m. until 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, as severe thunderstorms moved through the region.
This is a developing story.