Hennepin County tornado
The path of the tornado that touched down in Watertown and western Hennepin County on Monday, Sept. 2. In the photo, EF-1 damage is in green and EF-0 is in blue. 

 Photo courtesy of the National Weather Service on Twitter

MINNETRISTA — A tornado touched down in the Minnetrista area on Monday, Sept. 2, according to the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

The National Weather Service Survey Team on Tuesday confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down just east of Watertown and moved East-Southeast into Hennepin County. 

The tornado was on the ground for 5 minutes and traveled 3.5 miles, the agency said on Twitter. The width of its path was 200 yards.

The area was under a tornado warning from about 10:15 p.m. until 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, as severe thunderstorms moved through the region. 

This is a developing story.

