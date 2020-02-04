PLYMOUTH — Three events in the next several weeks will take a look at the future of the Hollydale Golf Course, which faces a proposed 319-home development.
On Wednesday, Feb. 12, the developers will host a neighborhood meeting regarding the proposal from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wayzata High School's Auditorium 1, 4955 Peony Lane N. The meeting is informational for neighbors of the proposed development and will be a rundown of the proposal and an opportunity for GW Land Development to get feedback from neighbors.
The Plymouth Planning Commission will discuss the proposed development at its 7 p.m. meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd. The commission will discuss the proposal and its recommendation to the City Council to either approve or deny the proposal.
The City Council will discuss the proposed development at its 7 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, March 10, at Plymouth City Hall. The council will discuss the Planning Commission’s recommendation and potentially vote on the proposal.
Paul Hillen, a member of the group Preserve Hollydale, a group of neighbors of the golf course hoping to prevent the development, told Lakeshore Weekly News hundreds of concerned citizens will be attending each meeting to speak about their concerns regarding the proposal.
The project
GW Land Development of MN is proposing the city rezone the land from green space to residential use so it can develop 319 homes on the 160-acre property located north of Old Rockford Road, south of Schmidt Lake Road, east of Peony Lane and west of Vicksburg Lane.
The rezoning would require the city to amend its 2040 Comprehensive Plan, City Manager Dave Callister told Lakeshore Weekly News in December 2019.