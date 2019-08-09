WAYZATA — The Minnesota State Patrol is reminding motorists not to try to rescue animals on a busy road.
Minnesota Department of Transportation video, shared by the State Patrol on Twitter on Aug. 8, shows a motorist who on Aug. 2 pulled over on the exit ramp to Carlson Parkway and walked across three lanes of traffic on Interstate 394 eastbound to help what appears to be a bird that's on the shoulder of the left lane.
This video from our partners at @MnDOTnews is a perfect example of why trying to rescue animals from a busy road is a bad idea. Trying to help puts you & other motorists at risk. Call 911 instead. This happened Aug. 2 at 394/Carlson Pkwy. pic.twitter.com/P4OSlvQgVz— MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) August 8, 2019
The State Patrol in the tweet said the video "is a perfect example of why trying to rescue animals from a busy road is a bad idea. Trying to help puts you and other motorists at risk. Call 911 instead."