HOPKINS — A Hopkins volunteer has been honored with the LeadingAge District G Volunteer of the Year award, according to a news release from LeadingAge Minnesota.
Liam Sheeley volunteers with The Glenn Hopkins DayBridge Adult Day Center in Hopkins and was one of six volunteers from Minnesota selected for the award, the release says.
The District Volunteer of the Year award is given to individuals who work in older adult services whose "commitment and dedication enhances the quality of life for seniors," the release says.
“Liam is a very special young man who first became familiar with The Glenn Hopkins Senior Living Community when he visited his grandfather who resides at The Glenn,” Carl Holmquist, a peer of Sheeley at DayBridge, said in the release. “At the age of 14, Liam reached out to staff to find out how he could become a volunteer and spend more time helping other residents and experienced adults receiving services on the campus. The energy of his youth and warm smile have made him a VIP with our community — particularly within DayBridge, the adult day center.”
Sheeley was given the award at the LeadingAge Minnesota Institute & Expo, the largest aging services conference in Minnesota, the release says.
“I get to work in an environment where I can learn and grow, and I know that I am making a difference in amazing people’s lives,” Sheeley said in the release. “The Glenn has so many great people that help me make a difference and volunteering here means that I can help improve people’s lives.”
LeadingAge Minnesota works with members, caregivers, advocates and customers to shape the aging services industry so older adults can live with dignity and purpose, the release says.