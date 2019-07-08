BIG ISLAND — More than 20 volunteers joined the Tonka Bay Marina for its annual post-Fourth of July cleanup of Lake Minnetonka’s Big Island on Monday, July 8.
Tonka Bay Marina owner Gabriel Jabbour told Lakeshore Weekly News the group collected around 10 bags of trash that was left behind by boaters who enjoyed the lake over the holiday weekend.
The 10 bags of garbage is significantly less than previous years. Last year, the group collected at least twice as much trash, Jabbour said. Several years ago, volunteers collected enough trash to fill a 40-yard dumpster.
“Little by little, we are getting to a point where people are conscious of it,” Jabbour said.
Assisting the marina were volunteers from Al & Alma’s Supper Club & Charter Cruises on Lake Minnetonka, Back Channel Brewing and the Lake Minnetonka Association. Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol provided its dive team to collect trash as well.