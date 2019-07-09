WAYZATA — The Wayzata Boatworks building redevelopment is on hold after the developers decided to resubmit revised plans to the city.
The developers withdrew their proposal to build a mixed-use building on the property at 294 Grove Lane E. in Wayzata prior to the June 17 Planning Commission meeting. Developers will now have to submit a new proposal and go through the city’s process again — including a public hearing.
After tabling its discussion on the matter, Wayzata City Manager Jeffrey Dahl told Lakeshore Weekly News the Planning Commission will most likely discuss the redevelopment on July 15, but may not have the new plan submission at that point because there is no deadline for a new plan.
This comes comes after the Planning Commission’s June 3 decision to deny the developers’ request to change zoning code for the city so developers could build a taller building. The commission also did not support approval of the planned unit development nor approval of a shoreland impact plan and conditional use permit.
Dahl said the developer group could have continued on with the city’s process after the Planning Commission’s denial and face the likely denial of their requests by the City Council, but the developers decided to go back to the drawing board.
The proposed project saw a lot of opposition, particularly in regards to the height of the building. Several Wayzata residents spoke against the development at a June 3 Planning Commission meeting, including the owners of three developments across Lake Street that do not want views from their buildings obstructed by the proposed project.
Rick Born owns the Boatworks building. Developers want to replace the two-story building with building that would include condos and office space.