WAYZATA — It’s back to the drawing board for the developers of the Boatworks building in Wayzata after the Wayzata City Council denied their second concept plan on Dec. 3.
The City Council voted 4-1 to deny the developers’ Planned Unit Development (PUD) concept plan and three zoning ordinance text amendments, which included PUD setbacks, PUD height and design standards for rooftop equipment.
Council members who voted against the plan did so because of the building’s height, size and because the style didn’t fit into the small-town feel of Wayzata. Meanwhile, Council member Jeff Buchanan was the dissenting vote saying he saw many benefits to the building and could support it more if it were shorter. Council member Dan Koch did vote to deny the concept plan and amendment but said he is in support of the building and wants the developers to come back with a better proposal.
Rick Born, who owns the building at 294 Grove Lane E, and developer Steve Bohl of BohlLand Companies outlined the concept plan, which calls for a four-story building with a rooftop terrace. The bottom two floors would be for offices and restaurants and the top two would be for 36 condominiums. The developers did note they were willing to get rid of the rooftop terrace and some of the fixtures on the roof, which would reduce the height of the building from 71 feet to 58 feet.
Born and his team of developers asked for a text amendment to the City Code so if his building met specific criteria and provided some benefits to the city of Wayzata, the City Council would approve their concept plan and setbacks. Some of the benefits the developers mentioned included ADA access to the future Lake Effect boardwalk and beach area, potential public restrooms, world-class design and moving the northeast corner of the building back from Lake Street 30 feet.
Seven members of the public spoke at the meeting, including two developers who have projects across the street from the Boatworks site and have a vested interest in the height of the proposed Boatworks building. While a few of the comments were positive — stating the building needs a new look and they like the look of the proposed the development — the majority of commenters were not supportive of the development, primarily due to its size and height.
The first Boatworks concept plan had five stories with restaurants and businesses on the first two floors and three floors of condos. The Planning Commission recommended the City Council deny the plan, at which point the developers withdrew the plan.
Now, Born and his team can submit a third concept plan to the city and go through the process again. The plan would need to be reviewed by city staff and go to the Planning Commission before reaching the City Council.