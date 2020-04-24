WAYZATA — The Wayzata City Council is scheduled to review the Boatworks redevelopment application on May 5.
Developers are seeking to demolish the current Boatworks building at 294 Grove Lane E and build a 49-foot, four-story, mixed-use building with space for offices, restaurants and condominiums.
The developers' application includes a planned unit development (PUD) concept plan and four variances — for height over 35 feet to 49 feet, for west and north setbacks under 10 feet to zero feet, for shoreland setback of under 75 feet to 21 feet, and to allow rooftop restaurant mechanical equipment, the city's website says.
The Wayzata Planning Commission on March 4 reviewed the redevelopment plan, with a mixture of approval and denial recommended to the City Council, the city's website says.
The May 5 City Council meeting will be hosted virtually using Zoom due to the coronavirus pandemic. The public is encouraged to send their comments about the redevelopment to publiccomment@wayzata.org before the meeting in an effort to minimize any technology issues during the meeting.
This is the third redevelopment plan that has been submitted to the city in the past year. The first plan involved building a five-story structure. The plan was reviewed by the Planning Commission, which recommended the City Council deny the plan. The developers then withdrew it.
The second plan proposed a four-story building that was 58 feet tall. The City Council denied this plan in December after Council members said the building was too tall and didn’t fit the small-town feel of Wayzata.
The city's website for the development www.wayzata.org/612/Boatworks-Redevelopment-at-294-Grove-Ln-.