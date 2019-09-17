WAYZATA — With butter and syrup on top, the city of Wayzata hosted its fifth annual Pancake Breakfast for the Wayzata Fire Department on Sunday, Sept. 15.
The pancake breakfast (with sausage and french toast, too) ran from 8 a.m. until noon. Tickets were $6 if purchased in advance and $7 at the door.
The event also had a raffle, with prizes including a flat-screen TV, two kids bikes, a food smoker, a drill set, gifts from local businesses and more.
Money from the tickets and the raffle went to the Wayzata Fire Department Relief Association, which provides money to supplement the fire department’s budget and/or assist with firefighter’s retirement funds, according to Wayzata Fire Chief Kevin Klapprich.
The department is not yet sure how much money the event raised this year, Klapprich said.
The firefighters served over 700 people, Klapprich said, with help from Boy Scout troop 283, which volunteered to clear tables so firefighters would have a chance to sit and enjoy some pancakes with their families.
“It’s important for the fire department because we raise some money,” Klapprich said. “I think most people love it. It’s a fun thing to do at the end of the summer.”