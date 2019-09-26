WAYZATA — Wayzata’s historic Section Foreman House will be the featured topic of the Wayzata Historical Society’s October program held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3.
The small home sits alongside the railroad tracks off Lake Street and hosts an interesting history, according to a news release from Wayzata Historical Society.
The Wayzata Section Foreman House was built in 1902. These homes were built by the Great Northern Railway for section foremen and their families.
The Historical Society’s October program will look at the families that lived in the Section Foreman House and how it ended up in the hands of the city of Wayzata, the release says.
In July, the Wayzata Heritage Preservation Board and the Wayzata Historical Society unveiled a plaque at the Section Foreman House that highlights the history of the home.
There are efforts to get the home on the National Registry of Historic Places — most recently a June 11 unanimous resolution supporting the Heritage Preservation Board to apply for the registry.
The program will be held in the Wayzata Community Room at Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.