WAYZATA — A Wayzata resident is spending his summer in the circus! Ranulph Brown was a student at Breck School who is performing in St. Paul-based Circus Juventas’s “Twisted” from July 26 through Aug. 11.
Brown has been working with Circus Juventas for five years and graduated from Breck School in 2019, according to a July 9 news release.
“Twisted” is the story of a Russian sorceress Baba Yaga and her sister who plan chaos and force fairy tale characters to band together to set their stories on the right track, the release says.
Those interested in the show can find more information at https://circusjuventas.org/summer-show-2019/ and purchase tickets at https://ticketworks.com/.