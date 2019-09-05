WAYZATA — Brookley Wofford has collected quite a few titles in her time on the pageant circuit — Miss Mississippi, Mrs. Minnesota, Ms. Royalty International and more.
Wofford wasn’t always interested in pageants, she told Lakeshore Weekly News. When she was a child, she struggled with self-confidence and she didn’t feel like she fit in with the women she saw on pageants like Miss America or Miss USA.
“Pageants were something to me that seemed unattainable,” Wofford said.
Her friends pushed her to enter a Miss Beautiful contest in Mississippi. She won, and she’s been winning pageants ever since.
Wofford moved to Minnesota in 2014. She now lives in Wayzata with her husband.
After winning Mrs. Minnesota in 2015, Wofford thought she might be done with pageants until she found the Ms. Royalty International system and decided to throw her hat in the ring.
Wofford walked away with the crown, the most beautiful thing she’s ever seen, she says. The pageant concluded on Aug. 11, 2019, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Wofford’s win will add to her already busy schedule. Wofford is the director of marketing and communications for Legacy Restoration LLC — a Plymouth business — where she is also the first woman and the youngest member of the Executive Leadership Team.
Wofford began struggling more with her attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) after moving to Minnesota in 2014, she told the paper.
“So I really wanted to start helping other people and get my story out there and that’s when I started working with a program here called Art Buddies and I developed my whole platform which turned into my organization Unlocking Confidence through the Arts,” she said.
Unlocking Confidence with the Arts partners with nonprofits, schools and community outreach programs to work with children with dyslexia, ADHD and other learning disabilities.
Wofford’s title of Ms. Royalty International brings publicity to her organization and the causes she cares about as she travels around the country and world talking to students and adults about her struggles with ADHD and unlocking her own self-confidence to both become a pageant queen and a leader in her field.
Wofford said if she had any advice for women looking to get into the pageant scene it would be to make sure the pageant system has ethics that match your own.
“Your values need to be in line with the system’s values,” Wofford said. “There are so many systems. I’ve seen the good, the bad, the very ugly and the very good, but I think that’s the most important thing because you are investing time, you are investing your money in something.”
Wofford isn’t sure if she will continue to compete for new titles or if Ms. Royalty International will be her last one but either way, she’ll be busy.