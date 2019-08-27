Center lane of Lake Street in Wayzata
Buy Now

A Mack truck heads west down Lake Street in Wayzata on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, as a BMW 520i heads east.

 Photo by Tim Engstrom

WAYZATA — A road construction project on Lake Street in downtown Wayzata won't happen this fall as planned, the city said in an Aug. 23 update.

The Lake Street reconstruction project is one facet of the Wayzata Lake Effect, an effort to better connect people to Lake Minnetonka. Lake Street, from Barry Avenue to Broadway Avenue, will be reconstructed to make it more pedestrian and bicycle friendly. The project also entails replacing the municipal parking lot at Lake Street and Broadway Avenue with a Plaza Park.

However, the city has delayed the project, which was slated to begin in mid-September, until early 2020 due to "higher than expected bid prices," the city email said. 

An open house about the project that is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Wayzata City Hall will be held as planned.

Tags

Melissa Turtinen is the multimedia reporter for Lakeshore Weekly News. She's passionate about adding context to stories and informing people about what's going on in their community. She enjoys being outside, traveling and good beer.

Events

Recommended for you