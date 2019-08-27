WAYZATA — A road construction project on Lake Street in downtown Wayzata won't happen this fall as planned, the city said in an Aug. 23 update.
The Lake Street reconstruction project is one facet of the Wayzata Lake Effect, an effort to better connect people to Lake Minnetonka. Lake Street, from Barry Avenue to Broadway Avenue, will be reconstructed to make it more pedestrian and bicycle friendly. The project also entails replacing the municipal parking lot at Lake Street and Broadway Avenue with a Plaza Park.
However, the city has delayed the project, which was slated to begin in mid-September, until early 2020 due to "higher than expected bid prices," the city email said.
An open house about the project that is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Wayzata City Hall will be held as planned.