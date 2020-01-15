WAYZATA — Wayzata High School is looking for mentors for its Compass Professional Studies Program this spring, according to a news release from the school district.
Professionals help mentor students in the topics of business management and economics and cybersecurity and applied mathematics, the release says.
Mentors and students communicate electronically at least once a week and meet four to five times throughout the semester which runs from February through May, the release says.
The program website is wayzataschools.org/whs.academics/compass. Interested professionals can contact Miriam Lejonvarn at miriam.lejonvarn@wayzataschools.org or 763.745-6884, the release says.