WAYZATA — The city of Wayzata is looking for high school students interested in clean energy and the environment for its Energy and Environment Committee, according to a news release from the city.
Students must be high school students in grades nine through 12 and either reside in Wayzata or go to Wayzata High School, the release says.
Those looking to apply can send an email to Polly Andersen at pollyandersen@gmail.com answering the two questions: Why are you interested in this position? and What issue is most important to you/ what would you like to see the committee work on?
Emails should be sent by Friday, Dec. 6, the release says.