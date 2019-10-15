WAYZATA — The city of Wayzata is inviting residents to apply for volunteer positions on a Wayzata advisory commission, authority or board.
Positions open include:
- Four positions on the Charter Commission (four-year terms)
- Four positions on the Heritage Preservation Board (two-year terms)
- One position on the Housing and Redevelopment Authority (four-year terms)
- Two positions on Parks and Trails Board (three-year terms)
- Two positions on the Planning Commission (three-year terms)
Applications are accepted until 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15. Applicants will be interviewed by the City Council.
Find the application and more details at wayzata.org/CABapplication.