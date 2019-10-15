Wayzata City Hall
Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., in Wayzata.

 File photo by Melissa Turtinen

WAYZATA — The city of Wayzata is inviting residents to apply for volunteer positions on a Wayzata advisory commission, authority or board.

Positions open include:

  • Four positions on the Charter Commission (four-year terms)
  • Four positions on the Heritage Preservation Board (two-year terms)
  • One position on the Housing and Redevelopment Authority (four-year terms)
  • Two positions on Parks and Trails Board (three-year terms)
  • Two positions on the Planning Commission (three-year terms)

Applications are accepted until 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15. Applicants will be interviewed by the City Council.

Find the application and more details at wayzata.org/CABapplication.

Frances Stevenson is a reporter for the Lakeshore Weekly News, covering the communities around Lake Minnetonka.

