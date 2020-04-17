MOUND — Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless Foundation has awarded $3,000 to Western Communities Action Network (WeCAN) in Mound, the foundation said in a news release.
Open Your Heart awarded more than $85,000 in grants to 33 Minnesota organizations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The money given to WeCAN will help support its Mobile Market and Kids Food Program so the nonprofit can feed more people in need, the release said.
“Unfortunately, hunger and homelessness in Minnesota is only exasperated by COVID-19. Individuals and families who were already experiencing unimaginable hardships are now faced with less resources than ever before," Open Your Heart Executive Director Jessica Mathias said in a statement. "Minnesota emergency shelter and food shelf employees and volunteers are working tirelessly and at the risk of their own health, to ensure that our most vulnerable populations are not forgotten. Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless is a small foundation. While we were unable to fund all of the many worthy requests we received, we hope that with our COVID-19 Response Funding, we can help mitigate the financial burden for at least some of our front-line service providers during these difficult and uncertain times."
Like many human service providers, WeCAN's building is closed to the public and it has put its regular schedule of fundraisers on hold, but it is focusing on meeting basic needs of its clients with the help of donations from community members, the nonprofit's website says.
WeCAN's website is www.wecanmn.org. Open Your Heart's website is www.oyh.org.