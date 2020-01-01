MINNETONKA — Learn more about recycling and reducing waste with Hennepin County at a Jan. 9 conversation called the State of Recycling in Hennepin County.
The program will go over how waste is managed in the county and the challenges of recycling. Other topics include county initiatives and how you can reduce and divert waste, according to a news release.
Carolyn Collopy, who oversees parts of the Waste Reduction and Recycling unit for Hennepin County, will present the program. Collopy has more than 20 years of experience in developing and managing programs addressing waste reduction along with energy efficiency and green buildings, the release says.
The talk will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, at Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., in Minnetonka. There will be a social time at 6:30 p.m.
The program is being offered for free by the West Metro Chapter of Minnesota Master Naturalists Volunteers. The naturalists’ website is westmetromasternaturalists.weebly.com.